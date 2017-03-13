Drunk woman in high heels gets stuck on track as train speeds toward her, cops say

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners Pause

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab