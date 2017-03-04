World

March 4, 2017 7:20 AM

Somalia: 110 dead from hunger in past 48 hours in drought

The Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

Somalia's prime minister says 110 people have died from hunger in the past 48 hours in a single region as a severe drought threatens millions of people.

This is the first drought-related death toll announced by Somalia's government since it declared a national disaster on Tuesday.

The United Nations estimates that 5 million people in this Horn of Africa nation need aid, amid warnings of a full-blown famine.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire spoke Saturday during a meeting with the Somali National Drought Committee.

The death toll he announced is from the Bay region in southwestern Somalia alone.

