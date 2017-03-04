Sinn Fein surge creates new Northern Ireland landscape

1:24 Central Section boys basketball Division II championship highlights Pause

6:30 Police seek suspects in Harris Ranch Store Burglary

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:01 First Kids Day cover patient thankful for Valley Children's Hospital

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

2:07 Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

0:44 Gang violence crackdown