The Latest: Syrian forces re-enter historic town of Palmyra

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno Pause

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

0:39 Boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at Fresno State-Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

0:49 Fresno Unified will be a safe place for undocumented students