The Latest: Macron wants to cut parliament down to size

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno Pause

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

0:39 Boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at Fresno State-Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain