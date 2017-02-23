‘It’s better to be an atheist’ than a hypocritical Catholic, Pope Francis says

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:50 Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

1:45 Mikayla Mabie leads way for Fresno City College basketball

0:39 What is a levee boil?

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production