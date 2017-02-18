Germany's Merkel to US: uphold, strengthen multilateralism

0:33 Rain soaks roadways as the latest winter storm pummels the region Pause

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

0:30 Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas on answering opponents' taunts

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

2:01 Fresno City College food pantry helps the hungry

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers