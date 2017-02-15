The Latest: Malaysia arrests woman in N. Korean killing

1:36 'The King,' (Elvis impersonator Will Kettler) is in the house for Valentine’s Day weddings Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

3:08 Public expresses views on proposed Rental Housing Improvement Act in Fresno

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

2:06 She watched her husband die in icy Fresno apartment: 'He couldn't fight the cold'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:52 Visalia couple wins $65,000 Valentine on 'The Price is Right'

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.