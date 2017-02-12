Famed church in Israel reopens 2 years after arson attack

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:14 Dog joins staff at Tulare County District Attorney's Office

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country