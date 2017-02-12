Turkish president: Troops entered IS stronghold in Syria

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford