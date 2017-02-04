Romania govt will repeal law that decriminalizes corruption

Protesters shout slogans during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Romania's political crisis is deepening over a government decree that may benefit rich and powerful people convicted of corruption.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrators gather during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Romania's political crisis is deepening over a government decree that may benefit rich and powerful people convicted of corruption.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, head of the Social Democrat Party Liviu Dragnea speaks to the media after exit polls were announced in the parliamentary elections in Bucharest, Romania. Liviu Dragnea, is the 54-year-old leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party who keeps a tight grip on Romania’s biggest party that easily won Dec. parliamentary elections. Critics say the ordinance was “dedicated” to Dragnea who legally can’t be prime minister as party supporters want, because of a two-year suspended sentence in April 2016 for vote rigging in connection with a referendum to impeach former President Traian Basescu which failed due to low voter turnout. Dragnea says the law that bans him is unjust.
Vadim Ghirda, file
AP Photo
A girl waves a Romanian flag during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Romania's political crisis is deepening over a government decree that may benefit rich and powerful people convicted of corruption.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
A shouts slogan and holds a banner that reads: "Romania, wake up!" during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Romania's political crisis is deepening over a government decree that may benefit rich and powerful people convicted of corruption.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
A broken poster depicting the leader of the ruling Social Democrat party Liviu Dragnea, which reads "In a Democracy thieves are in jail", lies on the pavement after a protest against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Huge protests erupted in the capital and spread to cities around Romania in the past two nights after the government changed the law — one of the biggest protests in Romania since communism ended in 1989.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrator waves Romanian national flag during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Darko Bandic
AP Photo
Demonstrators gather in front of the government building during a protest against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, the latest outpouring of public anger that in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Darko Bandic
AP Photo
Demonstrators march during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Darko Bandic
AP Photo
Protesters march during a protest against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, the latest outpouring of public anger that in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
A man waves a Romanian flag in front of the government building during a protest against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, the latest outpouring of public anger that in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Darko Bandic
AP Photo
A man holds a cross that reads: "God is with us" during a protest against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, the latest outpouring of public anger that in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrators march in front of the government building during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrators march in front of the government building during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrators march in front of the government building during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrators march in front of the government building during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Demonstrators wave with Romanian flag during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, that waters down the country's anti-corruption fight. The latest outpouring of public anger resolved in the largest demonstrations since communism ended.
Darko Bandic
AP Photo
