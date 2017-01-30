Syria warns of setting up safe zones for civilians as unsafe

0:47 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

0:51 Contaminated water may have caused Rebecca Quintana granddaughter’s skin ailment

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:14 Dog joins staff at Tulare County District Attorney's Office