German supreme court rejects bid to outlaw far-right party

FILE - In this May 1, 2016 file picture a man with a flag with National Democratic Party, NPD, logo attends a rally of the NPD in Schwerin, Germany. Germany’s Constitutional Court will announce its verdict Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 on a bid to outlaw the far-right party that stands accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. It would be the first ban of its kind since 1956. It’s the second attempt to ban the National Democratic Party, better known by its German acronym NPD. The German parliament's upper house, which represents the country's 16 state governments, applied at the end of 2013 for a ban.
FILE - The March 28, 2010 file photos shows a right wing protestor during a demonstration of the extreme right National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) in Duisburg, Germany. Germany’s Constitutional Court will announce its verdict Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 on a bid to outlaw the far-right party that stands accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. It would be the first ban of its kind since 1956. It’s the second attempt to ban the National Democratic Party, better known by its German acronym NPD. The German parliament's upper house, which represents the country's 16 state governments, applied at the end of 2013 for a ban.
FILE - In this June 17 2012 file picture a supporter of the National Democratic Party, NPD attends a rally in Berlin. Germany’s Constitutional Court will announce its verdict Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 on a bid to outlaw the far-right party that stands accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. It would be the first ban of its kind since 1956. It’s the second attempt to ban the National Democratic Party, better known by its German acronym NPD. The German parliament's upper house, which represents the country's 16 state governments, applied at the end of 2013 for a ban.
FILE - In this March 3, 2016 file picture, President Andreas Vosskuhle of the Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court arrives to the continuation of oral proceedings over a ban of the right-wing extremist National Democratic Party, NPD), in the courtroom of the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany. Germany’s Constitutional Court will announce its verdict Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 on a bid to outlaw the far-right party that stands accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. It would be the first ban of its kind since 1956. It’s the second attempt to ban the National Democratic Party, better known by its German acronym NPD. The German parliament's upper house, which represents the country's 16 state governments, applied at the end of 2013 for a ban. Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP,file)
Lawyer Peter Richter, left, and NPD party chairman Frank Franz wait for the verdict on the ban of the far-right NPD party at the German constitutional court in Karlsruhe, southern Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
NPD party leader Frank Franz goes through the security check before the verdict on the ban of the far-right NPD party at the German constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
NPD's member of the European Parliament Udo Voigt, right, raises his arms as he goes through the security check before the verdict on the ban of the far-right NPD party at the German constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
NPD party leader Frank Franz, right, arrives for the announcement of the verdict on the ban of the far-right NPD party at the German constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
NPD party leader Frank Franz, right, NPD's member of the European Parliament, Udo Voigt, left, and head of the Berlin NPD Sebastian Schmidtke, center, go through the security check before the verdict to outlaw the far-right party NPD at the German constitutional court in Karlsruhe, southern Germany, Jan. 17, 2017.
