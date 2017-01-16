US, Cuban Interior Ministry sign law-enforcement deal

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

2:50 Thousands march in Fresno's annual Martin Luther King Day event

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'