Nazi camp excavations may have unearthed pendant linked to Anne Frank

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap Pause

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government