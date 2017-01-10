Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WW II, dies

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford Pause

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno launches FAX15 bus service, shortening the wait time

1:16 A rushing Willow Creek near North Fork causes evacuations downstream

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero