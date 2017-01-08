China reports 3 alleged assailants killed in far northwest

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley Pause

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:57 Prep Wrestling: Clovis' Justin Mejia, Buchanan team clean up at Doc Buchanan Invitational

1:34 St. Francis Homeless Project gives women a second chance

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

2:03 Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming