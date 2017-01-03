US-trained dolphins to help locate Mexico's vaquita porpoise

1:15 Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters Pause

1:52 Lee Brand is officially sworn into office as Fresno’s mayor

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

15:27 Facebook Live: Mayor Lee Brand gets sworn in

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:12 Storm piles deep layer of new snow at Squaw Valley

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?