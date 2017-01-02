Suicide car bomber outside Mogadishu airport kills 3: Police

1:06 First baby of 2017 in the Fresno area born at Clovis hospital Pause

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

2:07 Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

2:35 Movie trailer: 'Why Him?'