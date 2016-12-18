China says it will return seized U.S. naval drone; Trump tells them to ‘keep it’

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand Pause

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:04 'Star Wars' fans talk about their expectations for 'Rogue One'