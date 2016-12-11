World

December 11, 2016 6:13 PM

We’re No. 1! ... in spam email, that is

By Joann Betschart

McClatchy News Network

Americans like to think their country is No. 1 in everything, but let’s face it – it isn’t. And some things nobody wants to be No. 1 in.

Now you can see at a glance which country is No. 1 in what, good or bad.

David McCandless of the Information is Beautiful website has compiled a list of things each country is best at (or worst, depending on how you look at it), with sources backing up these claims, and created a map.

According to this map, the U.S. is No. 1 in the world in sending spam email. That’s probably in the “do not want” category.

Our neighbor to the north, Canada, is No. 1 in personal freedom, the map says. And that’s according to the annual prosperity index produced by the Legatum Institute.

Some of the No. 1s are predictable enough. Iran is No. 1 in caviar production. The beluga sturgeon, which is said to produce the best caviar, comes from the Caspian Sea.

China is No. 1 in jailed journalists. Afghanistan is No. 1 in opium production. Peru is No. 1 in cocaine production.

Others come as a surprise. The No. 1 country for pizza eaters, per capita is ... Norway?

The No. 1 country for whiskey drinkers is ... France?

The No. 1 country for cheese eaters is ... Greece?

But wait, there’s more.

The No. 1 country for Chinook salmon is ... New Zealand? Yes, from a certain point of view: This is the only country to successfully import and raise these fish outside the Pacific Northwest.

The No. 1 country for per-capita production of kiwi fruit, native to New Zealand, is ... Italy.

Some items just leave you scratching your heads at first. No. 1 for dashcams? Russia. Do a search on YouTube for “Russian dashcam videos” if you don’t mind watching cars get into wrecks, and you can waste hours and hours.

And who’s No. 1 for velociraptors? Mongolia. Not live ones, of course. The most fossils of this prehistoric ancestor of birds have been found here.

