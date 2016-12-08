The Latest: SKorea's Park to meet Cabinet after impeachment

1:24 Fresno mayor optimistic that housing ordinance will pass Pause

1:08 Sanger football gets ready for CIF State Regional round

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead.

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold