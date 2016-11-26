Rudolph’s got a day job: Domino’s is teaching reindeer to deliver pizza in Japan

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:50 Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

1:36 Fresno High's Evert Silva gives it all, takes fourth in state cross country

1:09 Freshman, sophomore lead Buchanan girls to state cross country medals

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

2:35 Prep football playoffs: Chowchilla wins on miraculous final play

1:43 Selma advances to final after defeating Chavez, 35-3

1:03 Central advances with 34-28 win over Clovis West

1:08 You can get this giant burrito at a Central Fresno taqueria

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut