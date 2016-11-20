Rescuers finish search of Indian train wreck, 127 dead

3:17 Fresno State football vs Hawaii recap Pause

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:51 How much does it cost to watch all of this year's best TV shows?

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved