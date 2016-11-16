Hundreds join Walnut the dog for his ‘final walk to heaven’

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

2:06 Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'

1:06 Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump