Oxford’s word of the year sums up the state of politics in 2016

1:06 Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah Pause

0:51 900 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think