Indonesia police name Jakarta governor as blasphemy suspect

0:51 900 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says Pause

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

2:09 Walt Disney releases new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie trailer

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE