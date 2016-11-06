Pro-Kurdish party limits its actions in Turkish parliament

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:50 Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

1:28 Fresno City vs. San Joaquin Delta highlights | Nov. 5, 2016

0:53 Fresno County elections office was open for early voting Saturday

0:58 Martial arts? Tea ceremony? 2016 Shinzen Fall Festival had that, and much more

1:40 Bullard vs Edison highlights

2:49 Highlights, reaction as Selma completes 10-0 regular season

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27

2:00 Pig Trophy at stake as Fresno takes on Roosevelt in annual Little Big Game

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program