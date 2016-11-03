Two U.S. service members killed, two wounded in Afghanistan

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified Board candidates debate at their forum?

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

1:16 What's it like to be an actress named Julie Andrews?

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is 'unfit to be president' - Election Rewind