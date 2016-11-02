Two Australian men sneaked into North Korea — to play golf

0:54 Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99 Pause

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building