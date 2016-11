Mandela Foundation says current South African president has ‘failed’

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool Pause

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:22 Garden Cocktails makes drinks from Valley's bounty

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest