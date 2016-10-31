La Presse says Montreal police tracked journalist's iPhone

A Montreal journalist whose iPhone was monitored by police for months says he was outraged to discover he'd been "spied on" as part of what he calls an effort to identify his sources.
The French-language newspaper said Monday it learned at least 24 surveillance warrants were issued for columnist Patrick Lagace's phone this year at the request of Montreal's police's special investigations unit. That section is responsible for looking into crime within the police force.
Three of those warrants reportedly authorized police to get the phone numbers for all Lagace's incoming and outgoing texts and calls, while another allowed them to track the phone's location via its GPS chip.
Lagace says police told him they obtained the court-authorized warrants because they believed someone they were investigating was feeding him information.
Comments