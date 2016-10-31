The Latest: 15 dead, 18 trapped after China coal mine blast

The Latest on an explosion in a western China coal mine (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
Fifteen people have been confirmed dead from a gas explosion inside a coal mine in western China, and the status is still unknown for 18 others trapped inside.
Rescuers on Tuesday were still trying to locate survivors inside the Jinshangou coal mine in China's Chongqing region where the explosion occurred before noon Monday.
Xinhua News Agency cited the Chongqing municipal coal mine safety inspection bureau in reporting the deaths. Local officials did not answer phone calls from The Associated Press.
Two people had been rescued earlier.
