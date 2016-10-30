World

October 30, 2016 10:48 PM

Moldovan presidential election goes to runoff

The Associated Press
CHISINAU, Moldova

Moldova's presidential election will go to a runoff after a pro-Russian candidate narrowly missed winning a majority of votes.

With almost all ballots counted early Monday, Igor Dodon won 48.26 percent, while pro-European rival Maia Sandu scored 38.42 percent.

There will now be a second round on Nov. 13 as no candidate secured a majority of the vote.

The election on Sunday was the first presidential election by direct vote in 20 years in this impoverished former Soviet republic.

Moldovans, angry about high-level corruption, were divided about whether to seek closer integration into Europe or rekindle ties with Moscow.

