October 27, 2016 8:50 AM

Knowing a code word keeps women safe in these bars

By Teresa Welsh

A night out at a bar can quickly turn from fun to dangerous, but Angela can help you feel safe.

As a part of the #NoMore sexual violence campaign in Lincolnshire County, England, bars are advising patrons to go to the bar and “Ask for Angela” if they are on a date gone wrong. Bartenders will be trained to help by calling a cab or helping someone out of a situation where they feel threatened “without too much fuss.”

Hayley Child, substance misuse and sexual violence and abuse strategy coordinator for Lincolnshire County Council, helped coordinate the campaign.

“We wanted to do this in a more organized way, and worked with Lincoln's Pubwatch scheme to get the bars in the area to take part," Child told Mashable. “We'd seen that a few individual pubs had done similar messages saying that if people's dates weren't going well the bar staff would help and call them a cab.”

She said the overwhelming response to Asking for Angela has been positive so far.

The #NoMore sexual violence campaign also included a social media effort that aimed “to change the culture around sexual violence and abuse, empower victims to make a decision on whether to report sexual violence and promote the support services available in the county.”

