Prison is not kind to ‘El Chapo’

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest Pause

5:23 Arrests in assault-weapon attack on officer

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

1:07 Clovis Unified students take a stand against drugs

0:41 Pat Hill urges fans to attend Fresno State game

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production

1:10 Bishop Ron Allen, other area leaders speak out against Prop. 64