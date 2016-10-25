Revelrous Germans with full bladders create gross problem for world’s tallest church

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end rough football season on positive note Pause

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:48 Two Fresno State alums top Marek Warszawski's list of DeRuyter replacements

1:45 Sunnyside High beats Fresno to take charge of NYL football race

0:54 What could Fresno State do with $3.1 million?

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man