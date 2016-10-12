U.S. judge rules against Venezuelan ‘first nephews,’ says confessions admissible

A federal judge has delivered a stinging blow to the nephews of the first family of Venezuela, ruling that their alleged confessions of a large cocaine deal can be introduced during their trial.
In a 24-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty of the Southern District of New York ruled Wednesday that the confessions of cousins Efrain Campo and Francisco Flores to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents had been taken in accordance with U.S. law. Campo’s and Flores’ aunt is married to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
“[Special Agent] Gonzalez testified credibly that each defendant read the Spanish-language Miranda forms, each indicated he understood, and then signed,” Crotty wrote in his ruling, referring to the DEA agent who took the confessions. “Mr. Campo Flores even commented when asked if he understood the form that he was an attorney.”
Campo, 29, and Flores, 30, have been charged with conspiring to smuggle 800 kilograms of cocaine into the United States in the politically charged case that raises more questions about the role of Venezuela’s elite in drug smuggling.
The dramatic ruling is a significant win for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which looked weakened after a two-day hearing last month raised questions about whether the so-called voluntary confessions were actually coerced and two of its star confidential sources should be believed.
