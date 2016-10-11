Imprisoned Chinese minority scholar given human rights award

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:50 Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

1:41 Homecoming preparation and how Fresno State is practicing for San Diego State

0:44 Big Fresno Fair competition chalks up another one

0:11 Construction underway for Steak 'n Shake in Fresno

1:22 Harvest Fields Organic Farms is growing vegetables and educating students

1:13 Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

2:48 Debate did little to help Donald Trump, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says

0:59 They're big. They're hairy. And they're on the move!

2:42 Tim DeRuyter seeing growth in Fresno State football team