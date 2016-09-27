Shimon Peres, ex-Israeli president and PM, dies at 93

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:50 Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

2:29 Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

1:43 Prep volleyball: Liberty-Madera Rachos off to streaking start

2:39 Heat intensifies on coach Tim DeRuyter as Fresno State prepares for UNLV

2:47 DineOut Along the Road

0:43 Fresno police chief issues warning after attack on CHP car

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

2:16 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about touring as a married couple