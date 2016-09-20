A refugee took that Skittles photo tweeted by Donald Trump Jr.

The meme comparing poisoned Skittles to refugees tweeted by Donald Trump Jr. was criticized by his father’s political rivals, the company that owns Skittles and now the photographer who took the photo Trump used.
The kicker? The photographer, David Kittos, is a refugee.
“In 1974, when I was 6 years old, I was a refugee from the Turkish occupation of Cyprus,” Kittos told BBC News. “So I would never approve the use of this image against refugees.”
The meme compared allowing refugees into the country to eating a bowl of Skittles knowing three were poisoned.
This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016
Wrigley, the company that owns Skittles, said in a statement following the controversial tweet, “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it is an appropriate analogy.”
Kittos, who is now a British citizen, told the BBC he put the image on Flickr after taking it in his home studio. He said he isn’t on Twitter and was alerted to the image’s use by friends.
“This was six years ago when there were no Syrian refugees at the time and it was never done with the intention of spreading a political message,” Kittos said. “I have never put this image up for sale. This was not done with my permission, I don’t support Trump’s politics and I would never take his money to use it.”
Kittos said his family had to leave all their possessions behind when they fled Cyprus in 1974. He said he wants Trump to delete his image and not use it for a political message he doesn’t agree with, but doesn’t know if he’ll pursue legal action.
“This isn’t about the money for me. They could have just bought a cheap image from a micro stock library,” Kittos said. “This is pure greed from them. I don’t think they care about my feelings. They should not be stealing an image full stop.”
