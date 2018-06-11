He choked another wedding reception guest — then ran into the woods, N.H. cops say

This is one way to make for an unforgettable wedding.

Police were called to Sayde’s Bar and Grill in Salem, New Hampshire, on Sunday night after hearing reports of “a fight involving several people described as wearing suits and dresses,” according to the Salem Police Department. And when officers arrived around 8:30 p.m., they quickly realized why the brawling crowd so well-dressed: It was a wedding reception.

One of the men attending the reception — Colby Dion, a 24-year-old from North Andover, Massachusetts — had choked another guest to the point of injury, those attending the wedding told police. Capt. Joel P. Dolan of the Salem Police Department told the Boston Herald that Dion “has a close, personal relationship with the identified victim.”

But when other guests went to Dion and confronted him about the assault, he didn’t stick around. Dion fled into the nearby woods, according to police.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

To track down Dion, police officers surrounded the wooded area and called in the local K9 unit. It took only minutes for the police dog, Trigger, to sniff out Dion.

Officers arrested Dion on suspicion of simple assault, resisting arrest and domestic violence, police said. After Dion was booked, he was released from custody on $1,000 bail. His arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Salem.

Police said the person who Dion had attacked sustained “injuries consistent with being choked.”