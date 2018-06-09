Federal judge temporarily blocks deportation of pizza worker

Legal Aid Society lawyer Jennifer WIlliams, who represents Ecuadorean restaurant worker Pablo Villavicencio, shows the Application for Stay of Deportation or Removal she filed at the offices of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in New York, Friday, June 8, 2018. Villavicencio, who was making a delivery to an Army garrison in Brooklyn, N.Y., wound up being detained June 1 after a routine background check at the gate revealed there was a warrant for his arrest for immigration law violations, officials said. Richard Drew AP Photo