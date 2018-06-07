A bison holds up tourist traffic in Yellowstone National Park. A bison in the park gored a California woman on Wednesday after a crowd got too close to the animal.
The crowd got too close to a bison in Yellowstone Park. It gored a California woman.

By Gabby Ferreira

June 07, 2018 01:20 PM

A bison gored a woman in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, marking the third time in a week that park animals attacked humans, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said that the woman, 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa, California, was in a crowd of people that got within 10 yards of a bison while they were walking along a boardwalk, according to a National Park Service news release.

Park officials said that, at one point, people were less than 15 feet from the bison. Rangers advise staying at least 25 yards away from animals like bison and elk, the park said.

"When it crossed the boardwalk, the bison became agitated and charged the crowd, goring Hancock," the news release said.

The bison left the area right after. Hancock received a hip injury as a result of the attack and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Big Sky, Montana, according to the release. She is in good condition.

This is the second time this year a bison has injured a park visitor.

In early May, 72-year-old Virginia Junk of Boise, Idaho, was rammed by a bison and pushed off a trail.

Earlier this week, two women were attacked by female elk protecting their calves, according to USA Today. Park officials said in a release that they don’t know if the same elk was involved in both incidents.

Safety tips from Yellowstone park officials can be found here.

A tourist was caught on video repeatedly trying to pet a bison lying down in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park on April 16. Surprisingly, the woman was not injured. Last year, several tourists were gored while trying to snap photo Brett Johnson - provided by the Idaho Falls Post-Registervia the Idaho Falls Post-Register

