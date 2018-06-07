Man bypassed airport security — by running right through a security checkpoint

On Tuesday, a 49-year-old man ran into the Denver International Airport and through a security checkpoint. He was finally apprehended by authorities at the underground airport train station, Fox 31 reported.

The man, later identified as David Rimmer, drove his truck onto a sidewalk in a drop-off area, then ran into the terminal and through security, according to the Denver Post and CBS.

On his way to the airport, Rimmer also sideswiped a vehicle and didn’t stop, Fox 31 reported.

After the man ran into the terminal, he walked through one of the closed security lanes even as TSA agents yelled at him to stop, witness Bryan Beulin told Fox 31.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"He took off his hat and started waving his hand toward them, and continued on down the stairs into the train area," Beulin told the TV station.

Rimmer went down an escalator, CBS reported, and almost got on the train to go to the different concourses before officers detained him.

Rimmer was arrested on a state charge of hindering a transportation facility, the Denver Post reported, but a police spokesman told the paper Rimmer will not be taken to jail.

Rimmer wasn’t carrying any weapons and no one was hurt in the incident, CBS reported.

The airport briefly shut down security screenings and stopped trains to the concourses during the incident, according to tweets from the airport.

Due to a security concern at DEN, security screening at north and south check points and the trains to the concourses have been stopped. More info to follow. Thanks for your patience — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 5, 2018

Great news! The trains and security screening are resuming operations. There is no threat to public safety. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 5, 2018

Police spokesman Jay Casillas told the Denver Post that "the individual was quickly apprehended by police with the least amount of disruption to other passengers."

The newspaper also reported that Rimmer has a criminal record that goes back more than 20 years and includes arrests for driving under the influence and trespassing.