Phone lines to thousands of businesses across the U.S. that use Comcast’s Xfinity service are down, with most outages in the Pacific Northwest, California, Florida and the Northeast. The problems began at 8 a.m. Eastern.
Phone lines to thousands of businesses across the U.S. that use Comcast’s Xfinity service are down, with most outages in the Pacific Northwest, California, Florida and the Northeast. The problems began at 8 a.m. Eastern. Twitter
Phone lines to thousands of businesses across the U.S. that use Comcast’s Xfinity service are down, with most outages in the Pacific Northwest, California, Florida and the Northeast. The problems began at 8 a.m. Eastern. Twitter

National

Comcast outage hits phones across the United States

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

June 06, 2018 01:16 PM

A massive outage has shut down landline phones to thousands of U.S. businesses using Comcast’s Xfinity service.

The outages are concentrated in California, Florida, the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, according to DownDetector.com. Recent reports of problems also come from Chicago, Denver, Atlanta and Houston.

Comcast acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The problems began around 8 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, reported The Verge.

Businesses across the nation reported phone line problems related to the outage.

  Comments  