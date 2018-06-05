She asked him to quit peeing on the platform. He pushed her onto the train tracks, cops say

A Chicago woman was waiting on a train when she saw something that stopped her in her tracks.
It was the middle of a busy afternoon, and a man was urinating on the Transit Authority station platform. She couldn't just stand by and watch.
"I went over to him and said, 'You can't do that in a bathroom?' And he said 'F--- off b---h, I have a bladder problem," the 48-year-old woman told ABC 7. She took a picture of him, then told the station the man threatened to kill her. "I flipped him off and kept walking."
She told the Chicago Tribune she "figured he was all talk." But then she felt a blow — and found herself plummeting toward the train tracks.
"It felt like a hammer had hit the back of my head,” she told CBS 2. "He just hit me so hard that I flew onto the tracks."
She looked to make sure there wasn't a train coming, but that wasn't her main concern. "The third rail was within arm’s length. The possibility of being hit by a train wasn’t my first thought. It was being electrocuted," she told the station.
Still dazed, she heard bystanders yelling at her to get off the tracks.
"They were like, 'Get up, we'll pull you up,' and I couldn't stand on my own. A couple guys jumped down, and they helped me get up and walked me over to the platform and people on the platform. They pushed from behind and other people pulled me off," she told ABC 7.
“I have fractures in my hand leading up to my ring finger. A big cut on my knee. A deep laceration in the top back of my head where they had to put eight staples in to hold it back together,” she told CBS 2.
She told the Chicago Tribune the incident rattled her, but she had never felt unsafe in the city before. “I’ve never felt afraid to go about my day,” she told the paper. “I think this was an isolated incident.”
The woman said even if people think she shouldn't have bothered confronting the man, his reaction was overkill.
"If he would have punched a little bit harder or if I would have fell forward a little bit more, I could have been dead right now," she told ABC 7. "Even if you are like, 'You should mind your business,' or whatever, to throw somebody under the tracks..."
Police are still looking for the man, who they describe as a male, between the ages of 35 and 50, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
