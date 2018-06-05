She refused to give them combination to a safe so they set her on fire, records say

Two men are behind bars in northwest Missouri after authorities say they tried to burglarize a home and set fire to a woman inside after she reportedly refused to give them the combination to a gun safe.
Prosecutors have charged Vincent P. Rist, 22, of Warrensburg, and Antonio D. Bowen, 24, of Kansas City, with first-degree assault, burglary, robbery, arson and three counts of armed criminal action.
The woman, a 20-year-old from Centerview, was taken to a burn unit with first-, second- and third-degree burns covering 30 percent of her body.
Johnson County deputies were called to the home Sunday after receiving a report of an assault and fire.
Court records said Rist and Bowen broke into the house, bound the woman's hands and mouth with tape and took various items, including a shotgun.
The woman told authorities the men also struck her in the head with a lamp and poured gasoline on her body.
They told her they would set her on fire if she didn't give them the combination to a gun safe in the home, court records said.
She refused.
That's when Rist allegedly ignited the gasoline and told the woman "then burn with the f****** house."
Court records said the woman was able to escape and extinguish herself. She remained in the hospital on Tuesday, according to WDAF.
The house burned to the ground.
Rist and Bowen were arrested later that Sunday, and remain in custody at the Johnson County jail with bonds set at $250,000, cash only.
A court date has not yet been scheduled in their cases.
Court records indicated Bowen pleaded guilty in 2011 to second-degree burglary in Jackson County, and in 2014, pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
