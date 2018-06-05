GOP seeks to avoid shutout in race for California governor

FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Diego. Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for November races for governor, Congress and the Legislature, but it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls. Gregory Bull,File AP Photo