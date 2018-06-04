The Latest: Woman in fatal field crash held on $500K bail

Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine, stands for her arraignment on manslaughter charges at the York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine, Monday, June 4, 2018. Sharrow is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst, a West Newfield, Maine, on Friday, June 1, 2018. Coincidentally, Parkhurst, a Vietnam War veteran, confessed five years ago to killing a 4-year-old girl in a 1968 hit-and-run. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo