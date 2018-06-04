The Latest: Woman in fatal field crash held on $500K bail

The Latest on a court case in which a woman is accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man (all times local):
2:40 p.m.
A 51-year-old woman police have charged with driving onto a baseball field and striking and killing a man is being held on $500,000 bail.
Carol Sharrow of Sanford, Maine, made her first court appearance in the manslaughter case on Monday. She's charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst and faces up to 30 years in jail.
Sharrow did not speak during the brief court appearance in Alfred. The court also ordered a mental health evaluation. Sharrow will be eligible for the bail only if she gets a contract with Maine Pretrial Services, an organization that helps supervises individuals who are out on bail.
Sharrow's attorney declined to comment on a possible motive or whether Sharrow knew anyone at the field.
Parkhurst had confessed five years ago to a 1968 hit-and-run death in New York.
10:35 a.m.
A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is scheduled to appear in court.
Police say 51-year-old Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine, drove through an open gate onto a ball field Friday night. Screaming bystanders and ballplayers fled to get out of the way.
Officials say she hit 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst before attempting to speed away. Parkhurst died on the way to the hospital.
Parkhurst had confessed five years ago to a 1968 hit-and-run death in New York state.
Sharrow faces a manslaughter charge. She was held at York County Jail Monday and was scheduled to appear in court later Monday.
A jail official says she'll be appointed an attorney in court.
